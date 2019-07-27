Thrissur recharged by Mazhapolima

Erratic monsoon, dip in rainfall, and adverse climate pose a challenge for the State, which used to be pampered with ample rainfall for almost nine months.

Blessed with abundance of rainfall and the presence of 44 rivers in addition to other waterbodies, the people of Kerala are notorious for their lavish water use. Till recently, the thought of saving water had not occurred to them.

In reality, the State has the twin problems of plenty and scarcity. Frequent floods and droughts have forced the people to think about efficient water conservation methods.

Mazhapolima, a rainwater harvesting method, initiated by the Thrissur district administration in 2008 by the then Collector V.K. Baby, has proved an effective way to recharge the wells using rooftop rainwater.

“This simple economical technique, captures every drop of rainwater falling on your roof, redirects it to the wells through a filter. Households, whose wells go dry or have hard water in wells, can adopt this method. Mazhapolima recharges aquifers, improves the water level and its quality, Jos C. Raphael, secretary of the project said.

4.5 lakh wells

The State gets an average rainfall of 3,000 mm and 70% is received during the southwest monsoon. But due to the topographical features of the State, most of the rainwater reaches the sea within hours. Result: Many of the wells go dry during the summer months of February, March, and April.

For example Thrissur district has around 4.5 lakh wells, serving three-fourth of its population of 31.1 lakh. Yet many families face water scarcity during summer months.

Works in the coast too

In the coastal belt, the proximity to the sea causes salt water ingress, limiting the depth of the wells. So quality of water is a huge issue in coastal areas. Nearly 35% of the Mazhapolima units have been installed in homes in the coastal region.

Many wells get abandoned due to poor quality of water or its scarcity. Poor maintenance of open wells, especially after the government started piped water supply, led to water scarcity, say experts.

Statewide expansion

Considering the success of the Mazhapolima project and the acute shortage of water faced by the State, the government had decided in 2016 to implement it in the entire State. Kerala has over 6.60 million wells, according to a study.

Mazhapolima recently received the award in the water category the Denmark-based Water Air Food Award (WAFA). WAFA recognizes sustainable solutions that ensure safe drinking water, clean air, and food for all.