Thrissur put on high alert

As red alert has been declared in the district considering the possibility of heavy rain, night travel from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. has been temporarily banned on the hillsides. Only, emergency services will be allowed during night.
Water level at all reservoirs in the district is nearing the maximum. Water has been released to Chalakudy river from Peringalkuthu, Parambikkulam and Kerala Sholayar dams. People living on the banks of Chalakudy river have been asked to be vigilant. Fishing and bathing in rivers have been banned.
Mining of sand and granite have been temporarily banned.
People have been shifted to safer places from areas where there is threat of landslides and flooding. The areas include Puthur, Kainur, Pananchery, Madakkathara, and Mulayam. Many houses were damaged in the torrential rain that has been lashing the district for the past few days.
Four families from Vadakkekkad panchayat were shifted to a relief camp opened at Parayangad Madrassa following heavy flooding in the area.
Managers of plantations have been asked to ensure safety of workers living in their labour camps.
