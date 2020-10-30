Thrissur posts highest number of cases in State

District registers 1,096 fresh cases, 778 recoveries

Thrissur reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the State once again on Friday. While 1,096 fresh cases were reported, 778 persons recovered from the disease.

Currently there are 9,916 active cases in the district and 72 patients from the district are undergoing treatment in hospitals in other districts. So far 38,659 COVID-19 cases have been reported in the district while 28,424 people recovered from the disease.

According to official statistics, 1,080 persons contracted the disease through local contact on Friday. Of them 130 are above the age of 60 years and 90 are children below 10. A tota of 6,269 persons are under home observation.

As many as 1,030 new patients started treatment for COVID-19 on Friday. Of them, 312 people were admitted to hospitals and 718 are under home observation.

On Friday, 6,730 samples were tested in the district.