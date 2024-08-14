ADVERTISEMENT

Thrissur Pooram will be organised with traditional grandeur: Suresh Gopi 

Updated - August 14, 2024 08:01 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 08:00 pm IST - Thrissur

At a meeting, the Union Minister says efforts will be made to ensure that guidelines for the fireworks are more people-friendly

The Hindu Bureau

The Thrissur Pooram will be organised with all its traditional grandeur, Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism, has said.

He was speaking after a preliminary meeting convened at the Thrissur Collectorate on Wednesday to discuss the conduct of the Pooram.

“Efforts will be made to ensure that guidelines for the fireworks are more people-friendly, but safety will not be compromised. We aim to avoid unfortunate incidents such as those happened last year, which delayed the fireworks display. The existing issues with the conduct of the Pooram will be reviewed and new guidelines prepared adhering to the rules and rituals,” he said.

The Minister held discussions with the district administration, representatives of various Devaswoms and fireworks licencees on the guidelines for fireworks display, elephant parade, traffic regulations and street shopping.

The new plan for the conduct of the Pooram was expected to be ready by January. The meeting was held to gather information and a report would be submitted to Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, he said.

As per PESO norms

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who participated in the meeting online, said the Pooram had been conducted according to the PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisations) guidelines and he would cooperate with any efforts to make the Pooram more people-friendly.

Thrissur MLA P. Balachandran, District Collector Arjun Padian, City Police Commissioner R. Ilango, representatives of various Central departments and others participated.

