GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thrissur Pooram will be organised with traditional grandeur: Suresh Gopi 

At a meeting, the Union Minister says efforts will be made to ensure that guidelines for the fireworks are more people-friendly

Updated - August 14, 2024 08:01 pm IST

Published - August 14, 2024 08:00 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Thrissur Pooram will be organised with all its traditional grandeur, Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Petroleum and Natural Gas and Tourism, has said.

He was speaking after a preliminary meeting convened at the Thrissur Collectorate on Wednesday to discuss the conduct of the Pooram.

“Efforts will be made to ensure that guidelines for the fireworks are more people-friendly, but safety will not be compromised. We aim to avoid unfortunate incidents such as those happened last year, which delayed the fireworks display. The existing issues with the conduct of the Pooram will be reviewed and new guidelines prepared adhering to the rules and rituals,” he said.

The Minister held discussions with the district administration, representatives of various Devaswoms and fireworks licencees on the guidelines for fireworks display, elephant parade, traffic regulations and street shopping.

The new plan for the conduct of the Pooram was expected to be ready by January. The meeting was held to gather information and a report would be submitted to Union Minister for Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal, he said.

As per PESO norms

Revenue Minister K. Rajan, who participated in the meeting online, said the Pooram had been conducted according to the PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisations) guidelines and he would cooperate with any efforts to make the Pooram more people-friendly.

Thrissur MLA P. Balachandran, District Collector Arjun Padian, City Police Commissioner R. Ilango, representatives of various Central departments and others participated.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.