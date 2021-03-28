Thrissur Pooram to have usual festivities

Onus will be on Devaswoms to stick to protocols, says Collector

The Thrissur Pooram will be held with its usual festivities by maintaining COVID-19 protocols. The District Collector announced this after a meeting with representatives of Devaswoms here on Sunday.

However, the Devaswoms would be responsible for maintaining the COVID-19 protocols, including crowd control. The Pooram exhibition too can be conducted on the lines of the pre-COVID period. Entry will be restricted through tickets.

Vaccine for staff

“Both the Thiruvambadi and the Paramekkavu Devaswoms, the main conductors of the Pooram, along with Cochin Devaswom, should control the crowd effectively,” he said.

COVID vaccine will be administered to employees aged above 45 in both Devaswoms. The Devaswoms have been asked to give a list of those who should be vaccinated. They can take vaccines from medical camps with identity cards, said District Medical Officer K.J. Reena. City Police Commissioner R. Adithya said full-time service of the police force would be available for Pooram.

Earlier, Agriculture Minister V.S. Sunil Kumar made it clear that the State government intended to conduct Pooram with all festivities.

“There are efforts to confuse people. In the wake of the Assembly election, some people are trying to make political gains from the issue. People should not fall in their trap. Thrissur Pooram is a symbol of secular celebrations in the State,” he said. This time Pooram falls on April 23.