Thrissur Pooram to be held without people

Thiruvambadi to conduct ritual with one elephant; Paramekkavu may go ahead with usual festivities

Considering the gravity of COVID-19 situation, Thrissur Pooram will be held under strict control without people. Only the organisers will be allowed to the Pooram venue.

A meeting of Devaswom representatives and government officials convened by the Chief Secretary on Monday took the decision.

People will not be allowed to Swaraj Round on Pooram day. Sample fireworks will be held symbolically with one Kuzhiminnal (a kind of firework).

The exhibition of elephant accoutrement and Thattakathe Pooram, Pakal Pooram on the next day of the main Pooram are cancelled. The time of Kudamattom, one of the main ceremonies of Pooram, in which both participants—Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu Devaswoms—will show colourful parasols in a friendly competition will be cut short. People will not be allowed for Kudamattom too.

No decision has been taken on the main fireworks. As all the fireworks have already been made, the decision to cancel the display will be difficult. PESO (Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation) has already given permission for the fireworks.

Cheru Poorams, the procession of the eight other participating temples, can enter the Pooram venue. But only the organisers are allowed. Madathil Varavu and Ilanjithara melam, two main events of percussion ensembles, also will be held without Pooram lovers.

As only organisers will be allowed to the Pooram venue, the issue of Pooram passes has been stopped.

In the wake of the escalating number of COVID-19 cases, Thiruvambadi devaswom, one of the two main organisers of the Thrissur Pooram, took the decision to conduct Pooram symbolically using just one elephant.

“Though we had completed entire preparations for the Pooram, we have taken the decision to conduct it symbolically, considering the safety of people. Only one elephant will be used for all the rituals right from Madathil varavu procession to Kudamattom and Upacharam Chollipiriyal. People’s safety is our prime concern,” said Thiruvambadi devaswom sources.

Meanwhile, the Paramekkavu devaswom, the other main organiser, will go ahead with usual festivities with a parade of 15 elephants.

The organisers and the media persons have to carry COVID-19 negative certificate or vaccine-taken certificate to enter the Pooram venue. The Pooram will be held under strict monitoring of District Medical Officer, Collector, and City police commissioner.

Earlier, the Chief Secretary had appointed a medical team led by Kerala University of Health Science Vice Chancellor Dr. Mohanan Kunnummel to advise on conduct of Pooram. The decision to avoid people from the venue was taken on the basis of the report submitted by the medical team.

There has been huge criticism on social media against conduct of Pooram with usual celebrations in the wake of spurt in COVID-19 cases. People observed that controlling the crowd at the Pooram venue will be impossible.

Thrissur Collector had ordered the cancellation of the Church festival of St. Joseph Church, Pavaratty and festival of Koodalmanikyam Temple, Irinjalakuda, two other important festivals of Central Kerala, too.

A total of 1,388 COVID-19 cases were reported in the district on Monday.