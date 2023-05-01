Thrissur Pooram: religiously conservative, headily carnivalesque 

May 01, 2023 01:03 am | Updated 01:03 am IST - Thrissur

Revellers packed the streets on Sunday to soak in festive spirit of Thrissur Pooram, where religious ardour mingled with carnival spirit.

The festival kept its promise to be picture perfect. It was religiously conservative and yet headily carnivalesque. More than 100 majestic jumbos on parade, exciting rhythm of percussion ensembles, religious ceremonies and breathtaking fireworks were on offer for the Pooram lovers.

As expected, a large number of people poured into the Thekkinkadu maidan since the morning to savour the festival glory. It was fun with roaring crowds, hypnotic drummers and pipers and plenty of eating and drinking.

Rain clouds kept off the Thrissur sky as if the gods were pleased with prayers of Pooram lovers. In spite of a red alert, the weather remained pleasant throughout the day. Thrissur witnessed heavy rain till Friday midnight.

Celebrated in the Malayalam month of Medam (April-May), Thrissur Pooram signifies the symbolic meeting of 10 temples. The festival is confined to the temples of Devis and Sasthas. Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu Devaswoms are the main participants of the Pooram.

The processions carrying the idols of participating temples — Kanimangalam Sastha, Naithalakkavu Bhagavathy, Lalur Bhagavathy, Ayyantole Bhagavathy, Panamukkampally Sastha, Choorakkottukavu Bhagavathy, Chembukkavu Karthyayani and Karumukku Bhagavathy – left for Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple in the morning.

Arrival of the Kanimangalam Sastha marked the beginning of Pooram rituals in the morning, followed by procession from other participating temples. Presence of popular elephants Thechikkottukavu Ramachandran and Pambadi Rajan added to the grandeur of the cheru poorams this time.

Traditional percussion ensembles offered a fitting accompaniment to the ceremonial functions. Thiruvambadi’s Madathil Varavu melam, probably the best Panchavadyam in the world, enthralled the percussion lovers. Ilanjithara Melam, known as great symphony, was another highlight.

A sea of humanity gathered at the Thekke Gopuranada to witness Kudamattam in which a myriad parasols were displayed atop the caparisoned elephants. A fancy umbrella carrying the photo of football icon Lionel Messi by Thiruvambadi Devaswom was the highlight of Kudamattam. Around 40 sets of parasols in myriad colours were displayed.

If the rain does not play spoilsport, the pyrotechnic show in the wee hours on Monday will be a visual treat for firework lovers.