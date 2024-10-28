Thrissur Pooram not disrupted despite attempts with such an aim: Pinarayi

Amid criticisms levelled by the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) over his stance on Thrissur Pooram disruption, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the government has never wavered from its stance that the Pooram was not disrupted despite attempts being made with such an aim.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a press release issued here on Monday, he said this stand was reflected in the Cabinet decision regarding the multi-tiered probe into the disruption and in the statements made in the Assembly.

“The Sangh Parivar usually communalises the Pooram and similar festivals to extract gains from them. Instead of taking the responsibility of exposing and preventing such malicious moves politically, the Opposition is displaying objectives similar to the Sangh Parivar by attempting to establish that Pooram was disrupted. The Opposition has been showing intolerance to attempts to expose this plot because it is functioning as the ‘B’ team of the Sangh Parivar. While it is in the interest of the Sangh to attempt to disrupt the Pooram, it has now become in the UDF’s interests to establish that it has happened. Pooram lovers and the larger public are not with either of these sides,” said Mr. Vijayan.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said all the major ceremonies as part of the festival, including the procession, Ilanjitharamelam and Kudamattam, had been conducted smoothly. However, objections were raised from some quarters regarding the shifting of people from the Thrissur Round, designated as a sterile zone, as part of the security arrangements ahead of the Pooram fireworks.

The fireworks that were supposed to take place at 3 a.m. could be held only later in the morning. The Opposition appeared eager to establish that Pooram was completely sabotaged when efforts were being made to investigate the happenings of the day.

Mr. Vijayan reiterated that if any official was involved in any wrongdoing or negligence, the government would ensure due punishment for them. All interventions related to the Pooram festival would be scrutinised. The government would also take efforts to conduct Pooram in a smooth manner in the coming years.

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan had on Sunday said the Chief Minister’s statements on Pooram disruption would undermine the ongoing inquiry. Communist Party of India (CPI) State Secretary Binoy Viswam said there was a conspiracy behind the disruption of Pooram this year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.