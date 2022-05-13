Thrissur Pooram fireworks on Saturday 

Three held for bursting crackers near fireworks godown

The fireworks display of Thrissur Pooram, which was postponed due to rain, will be conducted at 6.30 p.m. on Saturday if the climate is favourable, District Collector Haritha V. Kumar said on Friday.

The fully loaded fireworks have been stored in the godowns at Thekkinkadu Maidan for the last three days. Since conducting fireworks display on wet ground is dangerous, the authorities have been waiting for favourable climate.

However, the devaswoms have been expressing their concern over keeping the loaded fireworks for more days.

Meanwhile, a huge mishap was averted due to timely intervention of police at Thekkinkadu Maidan on Friday night.

The police arrested three youths, who burst fire crackers near the godown, where the Thrissur Pooram fireworks of the Thiruvambadi Devaswom was stored. They were under the influence of alcohol, according to the police.