Thrissur Pooram festivities get off to a good start

The Thiruvambadi Devaswom conducting their Pooram Kodiyettam ceremony in Thrissur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

May 04, 2022 19:46 IST

Observance held in 10 participating temples

The festivities of the famed Thrissur Pooram commenced here on Wednesday with the ceremonial Kodiyettam (flag-hoisting) by the 10 participating temples.

This year, Thrissur Pooram will be celebrated on May 10. Sample fireworks, the first round of fireworks of the Pooram, will be held on May 8, and the final round will be conducted on May 11.

The Kodiyettam ceremonies began at Paramekkavu and Thiruvambadi temples, the main participants of the Pooram that conduct the major parts of the celebrations. The Kodiyettam ceremony started at Paramekkavu first, between 9 a.m. and 10.30 a.m. The deity was taken out with the accompaniment of a percussion display by Peruvanam Kuttan Marar.

Chembil Kuttanasari prepared the kodimaram. A huge crowd witnessed the Kodiyettam ceremony, which was followed by a percussion ensemble led by Peruvanam Kuttan Marar. Five elephants were paraded in the event. Paramekkavu Sree Padmanabhan carried the thidambu.

The Kodiyettam of Thiruvambadi temple was held between 10. 30 a.m. and 10.55 a.m. Thazhathupurakkal Sundaran and Sushit (their family holds the traditional right) prepared the kodimaram. A ceremonial flag was tied to the kodimaram after bhoomi puja.

The Paramekkavu Devaswom conducting their Pooram Kodiyettam ceremony in Thrissur on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Pooram Purappad, the procession from the temple, commenced at 3 p.m. Elephant Thiruvambadi Chandrasekharan carried the thidambu. As the procession from the temple reached Naikkanal, flags were hoisted at Naduvilal and Naikanal.

Kodiyettam ceremonies were held in the other eight participating temples – Ayyanthole, Naithalakkavu, Choorakkattukavu, Lalur, Kanimangalam, Panamukkumpilly, Chembukkavu and Karumukku temples – as well.

In the coming days, Thrissur city is poised to be in the grip of carnival spirit. The Thekkinkadu maidan, the venue of the mega event, is already vibrant with activities. Gipsy sellers vending ornaments are making brisk business. Balloon, popcorn and cotton candy sellers too have been busy.