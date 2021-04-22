Thrissur Pooram festivities begin with traditional rituals

Thrissur

22 April 2021 23:17 IST

All events will be held sans usual celebrations, pooram lovers

Unlike the usual thunderous celebrations, Thrissur Pooram will be like a mild drizzle this time. All rituals and events will be held. But they will not have any colour and fun without crazy pooram lovers.

COVID-19 has dampened its carnival spirit as people will not be allowed to the pooram venue. Lakhs of people will witness the pooram live on television channels. The famous 36-hour event will be reduced to a few hours of celebrations. Thissur Pooram was held as a ritual last year too.

The Vilambaram ritual marked the beginning of the pooram celebrations on Thursday. The ritual involved the arrival of Naithilakavu Bhagavathy at Sree Vadakkunnathan Temple. The elephant carrying the idol of Naithilakavu Bhagavathy opened the Thekke Gopura Nada of the Vadakkunnathan temple and declared open the celebrations.

Elephant Ernakulam Sivakumar carried the idol. Instead of the usual huge crowd only 50 people were allowed at the ritual. Idols of the other participating temples will come on Friday.

Kanimangalam Sastha will come first. Others will follow. Each contingent will have 50 people, including percussion ensemble.

Cheru poorams

The cheru poorams and Thiruvambadi will have one elephant each for the procession. However, 15 elephants will participate in the procession of the Paramekkavu Devaswom.

Peruvanam Kuttan Marar will lead the Ilanjithara Melam. Madathil Varavu of Thiruvambadi will be limited to ritual. Maestro Kongadu Madhu will lead the Panchavadyam.

Kudamattam, the friendly competition in which colourful parasols will be shown, will be conducted as just display of parasols by the Paramekkavu Devaswom as Thiruvambadi is not participating in the event.

However, the fireworks will be conducted as usual. But people will not be allowed at the venue.

The entire city is under control of the police from Thursday. Around 2,000 personnel have been deployed. They closed all roads and byroads to the Swaraj Round by Thursday night. People will be allowed to enter the pooram venue only through eight roads.