ADVERTISEMENT

Thrissur Pooram festivities begin with Kodiyettam 

April 25, 2023 12:00 am | Updated 12:00 am IST - Thrissur

Festival flags hoisted at all participating temples

The Hindu Bureau

Festivities of Thrissur Pooram begin with Kodiyettam ceremony at Paramekkavu temple on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

Festivities of the famous Thrissur Pooram began here on Monday with Kodiyettam, ceremonial flag hoisting, at the participating temples. The city will soak in festival spirit in the coming days. Thrissur Pooram will be celebrated on Sunday. The 36-hour-long festivities will conclude with the Upacharam Cholli Piriyal ceremony on May 1.

Ceremonial Kodiyettam was held in Thiruvambadi temple between 11.30 a.m. and 12 noon. Festival flag was hoisted after Bhoomi Puja. Flags were hoisted at Naikanal and Naduvilal too.

Kodiyettam was held between 11.30 a.m. and 12 noon at Paramekkavu temple too. Elephant Kasinathan carried Bhagavathy’s idol. A parade was accompanied by five elephants.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kodiyettam was held in other participating temples such as Ayyathole, Chembukkavu, Lalur, Naithalakkavu, Choorakkottukavu, Panamukkumpilly, Kanimangalam and Karamukku temples.

Exhibition of elephant accoutrements of Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu temples will start at Kausthubham auditorium and Agrasala respectively on Friday. The exhibition will continue on Saturday. Sample fireworks will be held on the same day.

Festivities of Thrissur Pooram begin with Kodiyettam ceremony at Thiruvambadi temple on Monday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US