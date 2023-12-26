Thrissur Pooram crisis: Govt., Devaswom wait for court decision 

December 26, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Thrissur

As a recent meeting convened by Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan and Revenue Minister K. Rajan to discuss the crisis faced in conducting Thrissur Pooram failed to reach a consensus, a decision of the Kerala High Court will decide the fate of this year’s Pooram.

A crisis evolved after the Cochin Devaswom Board increased the rent of the Thrissur Pooram exhibition ground. The Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady Devaswoms, the main organisers of the Pooram, threatened to limit the Pooram to a mere ritual if the Board refused to decrease the rent.

The Cochin Devaswom Board said that as the Kerala High Court had taken a suo motu case on the issue, it could take a decision only after the court’s final verdict.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government and the devaswoms too are waiting for the court’s decision, which is expected on January 4.

Meanwhile, the Congress and the BJP have criticised the government for failing to solve the crisis amicably. The Congress observed a hunger strike on the issue.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.