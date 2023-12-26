GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thrissur Pooram crisis: Govt., Devaswom wait for court decision 

No consensus at talks convened by Ministers 

December 26, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

As a recent meeting convened by Devaswom Minister K. Radhakrishnan and Revenue Minister K. Rajan to discuss the crisis faced in conducting Thrissur Pooram failed to reach a consensus, a decision of the Kerala High Court will decide the fate of this year’s Pooram.

A crisis evolved after the Cochin Devaswom Board increased the rent of the Thrissur Pooram exhibition ground. The Paramekkavu and Thiruvambady Devaswoms, the main organisers of the Pooram, threatened to limit the Pooram to a mere ritual if the Board refused to decrease the rent.

The Cochin Devaswom Board said that as the Kerala High Court had taken a suo motu case on the issue, it could take a decision only after the court’s final verdict.

The government and the devaswoms too are waiting for the court’s decision, which is expected on January 4.

Meanwhile, the Congress and the BJP have criticised the government for failing to solve the crisis amicably. The Congress observed a hunger strike on the issue.

