Thrissur Pooram controversy: Suresh Gopi’s remarks are provocative, says K.C. Venugopal 

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan should have responded to the provocative statements made by Union Minister of State and Thrissur MP Suresh Gopi regarding the Thrissur Pooram controversy, All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary K.C. Venugopal, MP, has said.

Interacting with mediapersons at Chelakkara on Wednesday, he asked whether the Chief Minister’s silence is out of fear or is it part of a larger compromise. Such provocative and disgraceful comments should not have come from a Union Minister, he said.

Mr. Venugopal called for an investigation into the incidents that led to the temporary disruption of Thrissur Pooram celebrations and urged that action be taken against those responsible.

He said that neither the BJP nor the CPI(M) has shown any real concern regarding the issue. Instead, they seem to be diverting public attention away from the matter. The BJP MP is the beneficiary of the pain inflicted on the community’s sentiments and the Chief Minister has facilitated this gain. He criticised the police investigation as inadequate, suggesting it lacks a genuine approach and is rooted in a compromise between the BJP and the Chief Minister.

He said every member of the Congress has the right to suggest candidates, but once a decision is made by the party, everyone will stand united. There is no need for anyone to worry about the Congress party.

Mr. Venugopal expressed confidence that the Congress-led United Democratic Front will secure a significant majority in the upcoming byelections in all three constituencies in Kerala. He highlighted the enthusiasm among supporters and the strong groundwork being laid by the party, which instil great confidence in the workers to move ahead.