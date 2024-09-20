Thrissur Pooram controversy: Sunilkumar expresses concern over police response

V.S. Sunilkumar, Communist Party of India (CPI) leader and left candidate for the Thrissur Lok Sabha seat, expressed shock at the Right to Information (RTI) response from the police stating that no investigation has been conducted into the Thrissur Pooram incident even four months later.

The response to an RTI query from a private channel indicated that no investigation has been initiated regarding the incident that disrupted the Pooram festivities.

Mr. Sunilkumar said it was unacceptable to claim that no investigation has taken place into the issue. He said that the police’s response is shocking and misleading, describing it as “a reply that ridicules the people.” He added that he will file RTI applications with the Chief Secretary and the DGP to uncover who was behind the disruption of the event.

He reiterated that the disturbances were not accidental and insisted that there were planned conspiracies with political motives. He mentioned that he wrote to the Chief Minister, hoping for prompt action from the government.

Mr. Sunilkumar emphasised that if there is a lack of response and things continue to drag on, he will disclose everything he knows to the public. He stressed that details about who was involved must come to light, noting that CCTV footage is available.

Mr. Sunilkumar questioned who instructed to stop the event midway and who declared that there would be no fireworks, demanding clarity on what basis these decisions were made.

He also mentioned the presence of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) leaders, including Union Minister Suresh Gopi, stating that Mr. Gopi arrived in an ambulance. He raised concerns about how an ambulance meant for transporting patients came to the Devaswom office. Mr. Sunilkumar stressed that the truth about the incident must be revealed.