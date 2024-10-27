GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thrissur Pooram controversy: police register case

Published - October 27, 2024 10:48 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The police on Sunday registered a case in connection with the controversy surrounding the last edition of Thrissur Pooram.

The case was registered by the Thrissur East Police based on a complaint from a member of the special investigation team looking into the alleged conspiracy, which led to the disruption in pooram festivities.

The FIR has been registered under various sections of the Bharathiya Nyay Sanhitha addressing issues, including actions intent to hurt religious feelings, provocation with intent to cause a riot and criminal conspiracy. However, no name has been mentioned in the FIR as of yet.

The opposition has been demanding for judicial investigation in to the entire controversy. The CPI, a key ally of the LDF, has also joined the demand for an investigation, highlighting the controversy’s impact on local politics and community sentiment.

October 27, 2024

