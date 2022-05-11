Thrissur Pooram concludes with Upacharam Cholli Piriyal

With weather staying pleasant, several families attend day events

Upacharam Cholli Piriyal, the farewell ceremony of the Thrissur Pooram, in front of the Sree Vadakkunnathan temple on Wednesday. Deities of the Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu temples were taken back to their respective temples. K.K. Najeeb | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

The ceremonial ritual, ‘Upacharam Cholli Piriyal,’ on Wednesday brought the curtain down on the current edition of the Thrissur Pooram, which witnessed record crowds.

The 36-hour festival of rituals and ceremonies concluded as the deities of the Thiruvambadi and Paramekkavu temples were taken back to their respective temples.

The ‘Pakal Pooram’ held on the concluding day is called ‘Thattakathe Pooram’ (the festival of local people). It is meant for people, especially women, who would have been busy playing host to the visitors on the Pooram day.

Miniature version

The ‘Pakal Pooram’ is a miniature version of the main Pooram with parading of elephants, percussion ensembles and fireworks. All the ceremonies of Tuesday were re-enacted on Wednesday. Display of fireworks followed the ‘Upacharam Cholli Piriyal’ ritual.

Though the rain that lashed on Tuesday evening played spoilsport during the night edition of the Pooram, the climate was pleasant on Wednesday morning. Huge crowds, especially families with women and children, witnessed the concluding ceremonies. The main fireworks show was postponed due to the rain.