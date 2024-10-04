GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Thrissur police get custody of accused in ATM robbery case

Published - October 04, 2024 08:25 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Thrissur police on Friday received custody of the five accused of a Haryana-based gang, which allegedly broke into three ATM kiosks in Thrissur in the early hours of September 27.

The accused were identified as Irfan, 32, from Dwaraka Puri; Sowkeen Khan, 23, from Mallai; Sabeer, 26, from Kudavali; Mubarak, 18, from Lacknakar; and Muhammed Ikram, 42, from Bisru. Mubarak was reportedly the cleaner of the container truck in which the accused had attempted to flee.

Another accused, identified as Jumanddin, 37, of Haryana’s Palwal district, was shot dead by the Namakkal police in Tamil Nadu while the right lower limb of another accused, Mohammad Azru alias Azar Ali, 30, had to be amputated after suffering bullet injuries.

Tamil Nadu Today | Kerala ATM burglary gang member shot dead in Namakkal

A team led by the Thrissur East police within Thrissur city limits received custody of the accused from the Salem Central Jail based on a production warrant secured by the Thrissur police from a local court. They were brought to Thrissur General Hospital at around 2.30 p.m. for mandatory medical examination under heavy police cover.

Later, they were produced before a local court, which granted the Thrissur East police five days’ custody of the accused. “We have recorded the arrest of the accused in the case registered in connection with the robbery at the SBI ATM kiosk at Naikkanal within Thrissur East police limits. Their arrests in the other two cases will be recorded subsequently. We have started their interrogation, and evidence collection by taking them to the crime scene will begin on Saturday,” said R. Ilango, District Police Chief (Thrissur City).

Over ₹25 lakhs was stolen from the ATM kiosk at Naikkanal. Earlier, ₹33 lakhs was stolen from the ATM kiosk at Mapranam in Irinjalakuda within Thrissur Rural police limits. Another ₹9 lakh was stolen from the ATM kiosk at Kolazhy within the Viyyur police limits. The successive robberies took place between 2.10 a.m. and 4.20 a.m.

ATM Robbery gang caught in Namakkal are from Palwal in Haryana  

The accused pulled off the robberies by spray painting the ATM and cabin cameras. The police happened to receive a CCTV footage of a white car, details of which they passed on to their counterparts in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Within hours later, the Namakkal police tracked down a container truck hiding the car and the looted money.

Published - October 04, 2024 08:25 pm IST

Related Topics

gangs & organised crime / Kerala

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.