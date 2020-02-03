Thrissur patient’s lab results still positive

Two samples of body fluids of the nCoV patient undergoing treatment at the Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital remained positive for the infection on Monday. The tests were done at the National Virology Institute, Pune.

Body fluids will be tested on alternate days until the results turn negative, according to health officials. The condition of the patient was satisfactory. She was not exhibiting any symptoms, they said. Two more persons were admitted in hospital for observation on Monday. Currently 24 persons, eight in district General Hospital and 16 in the medical college hospital, were under observation. In all, 165 people remained in home quarantine.

Those quarantined at home are being counselled via telephone. One person has been arrested for spreading fake news about the infection. Officials have sought the help of the police in the case of those who neglect the guidelines of home quarantine.