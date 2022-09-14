Thrissur on mission to free students from drug abuse

Helpline to report drug abuse cases; private schools to be part of the campaign

Special Correspondent Thrissur
September 14, 2022 20:23 IST

Thrissur is on a mission to rescue children from the grip of drug abuse for which a project has been planned to counter the high addiction of synthetic drugs reported among students across the district.

A meeting convened by District Collector Haritha V. Kumar on Wednesday chalked out a comprehensive plan for checking the menace. District panchayat president P.K. Davis master called for coordinating the implementation of the ‘Vimukthi’ project (anti-narcotic campaign of the State government) scattered under various departments.

The project will be implemented by coordinating the Excise, Police, Education, Health, Social Justice, Youth Welfare and Local Self-Government departments, Kudumbasree, NSS, and Nehru Yuva Kendra.

The Collector sought a detailed report by September 17 from various departments about the existing plans, projects, possible plans, and resources that could be utilised for the purpose.

“It is important to create awareness in parents and teachers to monitor and find out the changes in students who are into drug abuse. The communication network between teachers and parents should be strong. Makkalkkoppam, a parent-empowering project, implemented by the Education department during the COVID-19 period, will be utilised for the purpose, “ the Collector said.

Class Parent-Teacher Association meetings, which used to be held only for Class 10, would be extended to other classes too.

Proper training would be needed to detect drug abuse and to provide counselling and treatment. Services of ASHA workers, Kudumbashree counsellors, counsellors of the Women and Child Development department, student educators under the National Health Mission, and health counsellors would be utilised for this, the Collector said.

Widespread campaigns would be organised to create awareness about the ill-effects of drug abuse on health, education and future of students. Along with government and aided schools, private schools also would be brought under the campaign.

Service of traders, ward members, and school cleaning staff would be utilised for reporting the incidents of drug abuse. A helpline would be set for reporting such cases.

