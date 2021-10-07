Thrissur native topper in pharmacy entrance exams

Thrissur

07 October 2021 19:43 IST

Faris aspires to become a doctor and is awaiting NEET results

Faris Abdul Nassar Kallayil of Amala Nagar in the district has emerged topper in the pharmacy entrance examination, part of the KEAM entrance examination.

Faris who aspires to become a doctor is awaiting the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test results.

Faris, who completed Plus Two from Devamatha Public School, Thrissur, was sure of a good score. “But I did not expect the first rank,” he said.

Hailing from a family with many doctors, he expects to join MBBS in the State itself. “I want to specialise in neurology,” he said.

Though he got admission at the Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru, in Pure Sciences, he prefers to join for MBBS. He is the son of Abdul Nassar, who was earlier employed in the tourism sector in Muscat, and Shaheena.

Faris, who writes English poems and is good at extempore speech, is interested in badminton too.