ADVERTISEMENT

Thrissur native P.D. Sheena becomes Major General of MNS

September 03, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

Maj. Gen. Sheena was commissioned to the MNS in 1985. She specialised in Oncology Nursing from the prestigious TATA Memorial Hospital Mumbai, in 1994, and served as Nurse Oncologist for 20 years in different Armed Forces Hospitals

The Hindu Bureau

P.D. Sheena of Vadama, near Mala, has been promoted as Major General of Indian Military Nursing Service.

Maj. Gen. Sheena has taken charge as Principal Matron, at Army Hospital Research & Referral, Delhi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Maj. Gen. Sheena was commissioned to the Military Nursing Service (MNS) in the year 1985. She specialised in Oncology Nursing from the prestigious TATA Memorial Hospital Mumbai, in 1994, and served as Nurse Oncologist for 20 years in different Armed Forces Hospitals.

Wife of Joy Cheriakkara of Vadama, she did Postgraduate Diploma in Hospital and Health care Management from Symbiosis Institute Pune, in 2012. She was selected for administrative appointments in the year 2012 and held staff appointments as Colonel Training (MNS) and Brigadier Admin (MNS) in the Integrated HQ of Army (Director General Medical Services) Delhi. She has also served in Jammu & Kashmir as Brigadier Principal Matron, Command Hospital, Northern Command, Udhampur.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US