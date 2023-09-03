HamberMenu
Thrissur native P.D. Sheena becomes Major General of MNS

Maj. Gen. Sheena was commissioned to the MNS in 1985. She specialised in Oncology Nursing from the prestigious TATA Memorial Hospital Mumbai, in 1994, and served as Nurse Oncologist for 20 years in different Armed Forces Hospitals

September 03, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:49 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

P.D. Sheena of Vadama, near Mala, has been promoted as Major General of Indian Military Nursing Service.

Maj. Gen. Sheena has taken charge as Principal Matron, at Army Hospital Research & Referral, Delhi.

Maj. Gen. Sheena was commissioned to the Military Nursing Service (MNS) in the year 1985. She specialised in Oncology Nursing from the prestigious TATA Memorial Hospital Mumbai, in 1994, and served as Nurse Oncologist for 20 years in different Armed Forces Hospitals.

Wife of Joy Cheriakkara of Vadama, she did Postgraduate Diploma in Hospital and Health care Management from Symbiosis Institute Pune, in 2012. She was selected for administrative appointments in the year 2012 and held staff appointments as Colonel Training (MNS) and Brigadier Admin (MNS) in the Integrated HQ of Army (Director General Medical Services) Delhi. She has also served in Jammu & Kashmir as Brigadier Principal Matron, Command Hospital, Northern Command, Udhampur.

