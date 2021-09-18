Thrissur native in Indian team for world Wushu tourney

Aniyan Midhun practising Wushu

Thrissur

18 September 2021 18:36 IST

28-year-old Aniyan Midhun has been into the martial art right from childhood

Aniyan Midhun, a native of Nattika in Thrissur, is all set to represent India in the World Wushu Sanda Championship organised by the International Wushu Federation. The championship will be held in Kyrgyzstan from September 23 to 27. Midhun, who is part of a four-member team from the country, is participating in the 70 kg category.

The 28-year-old Midhun is the first person from south India to be selected to the national Wushu team. He won gold at the South Asian Wushu Championship held in Nepal early this year.

Midhun has been into Wushu, a lesser known martial art in the State, from childhood. “It is a big challenge for me. I am practising well and am confident,” he said, after long hours of practice on the Nattika beach.

It is not easy for a Keralite, where Wushu is not at all popular, to make it to a world championship. Getting sponsors is another challenge. He thanked his coach Kuldeep Handoo, an Arjuna Award winner, for his achievements. “The gold at the South Asian championship gave me lots of confidence. I know the World Championship will be much tougher. I hope to make my country proud,” he said.