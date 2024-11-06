Thrissur MP Seat was presented to BJP by CPI(M) on a platter: K. Muraleedharan

Former Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Muraleedharan has stated that the CPI(M) presented the Thrissur MP seat to the BJP in a platter by disrupting the Thrissur Pooram.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was addressing an UDF election campaign meeting in Chelakkara on Tuesday.

The CPI(M) was hugely benefited due by this deal, Mr. Muraleedharan alleged.

ADVERTISEMENT

“What happened to the scandals involving the CPI(M), including Karuvannur Bank scam, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) probe, and the questioning of CPI(M) leaders like A.C. Moideen and M.M. Varghese. Just like BJP leader Suresh Gopi had pointed out, everything had disappeared like magic,” he said.

Prominent leaders including Chelakkara UDF candidate Ramya Haridas participated.

Earlier while interacting with mediapersons in Chalakkara, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said that the results of the upcoming byelections will determine the future of Kerala’s political landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the people will write their verdict against both the Pinarayi government and the Modi government. He added that a CPI(M)-BJP deal was clear in the election as both of them are not criticising each other.

“Neither the BJP nor the CPI(M) have any developmental achievements to show. The CPI(M) once thrived under the INDIA bloc. The current shift in their policy, orchestrated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is in direct contrast to the decisions of CPI(M) former Secretary Sitaram Yechury,” he said.

Mr. Chennithala predicted that the UDF would increase its majority in both Wayanad and Palakkad constituencies and that the Chelakkara seat would be reclaimed by the UDF.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.