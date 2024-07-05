ADVERTISEMENT

Thrissur Mayor comes up with praise for Suresh Gopi again 

Published - July 05, 2024 09:04 pm IST - Thrissur

Earlier, the statements by the Mayor, praising Mr. Gopi before the elections, had drawn criticism from the Left Democratic Front camp

The Hindu Bureau

Suresh Gopi, Union Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum and Natural Gas, addressing a meet the press programme at Thrissur Press Club on Friday. | Photo Credit: K.K. NAJEEB

The people of Thrissur, including me, have huge expectations about Union Minister of State for Tourism, Petroleum, and Natural Gas Suresh Gopi, Thrissur Mayor M.K. Varghese has said.

“There are many projects for the development of Thrissur in Mr. Gopi’s mind. Thrissur city needs development. People sent him to the Parliament with high hopes,” the Mayor said.

Responding to the Mayor’s speech, Mr. Gopi said that though the Mayor has different politics, he respects him. “I respect him for implementing projects for the welfare of people. The Mayor has discussed the development projects for Thrissur with me even before the election,” Mr. Gopi said.

He was speaking after inaugurating a wellness centre under the Ayushman Bharat Project at Ayyanthole on Friday.

