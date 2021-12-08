Thrissur Mayor boycotts school function

The banner that drew the ire of Thrissur Mayor M.K. Varghese at Government Higher Secondary School, Punkunnam.

Thrissur

08 December 2021 17:37 IST

He alleges that his photo in banner was smaller than that of MLA

Thrissur Mayor M.K. Varghese has protested once again against protocol violation. This time, he boycotted a school function alleging that his photo given in a banner was smaller than that of the MLA.

The function was at the Government Higher Secondary School, Punkunnam, under the Thrissur Corporation to honour meritorious students.

The Mayor, who reached the school, got angry when he saw the banner in which the photo of P. Balachandran, MLA, was given prominently. His photo was given in a small size below. The angry Mayor boycotted the function.

“As the school is under the Thrissur Corporation, the Mayor should preside over the function. But I was made chief guest. How can the Mayor be a chief guest in a school under the corporation,” he asked.

“This is an insult to the post of Mayor not M.K. Varghese as an individual. If people are not ready to respect the protocol, we have to fight for it,” he said. “As it is a school under the corporation, such a function has to be organised after discussing with the Mayor,” he added.

As the Mayor boycotted the function, the MLA too did not attend the function. The Mayor was in the news sometime back as he complained to the State Police Chief that the police personnel on duty in the city were not saluting him.