Lorry crashes into group sleeping by roadside in Thrissur; 5 killed, including 2 children

In a tragic incident at Nattika in Thrissur district, a lorry carrying timber lost control and rammed into a group of people who were sleeping, killing five of them, including two children. The accident took place around 4 a.m. on Tuesday (November 26, 2024).

The deceased were Kaliyappan (50), Jeevan (4), Nagamma (39) and Bangazhi (20). Seven others were injured and have been admitted to Thrissur Medical College. The tragic event occurred near the J.K. Theatre in Nattika. The lorry crashed into the spot where the group of homeless persons was sleeping.

There were 10 people in the group when the lorry carrying timber from Kannur to Kochi rammed into them. Five people died on the spot, and seven were hospitalised.

According to the police, the lorry, which hit the barricades, overturned and hit the victims. It is suspected that the driver fell asleep. The driver has been taken into custody, and the police have started an investigation. The bodies were shifted to the hospital.

