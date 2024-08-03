ADVERTISEMENT

Thrissur limping back to normalcy as rain subsides

Published - August 03, 2024 08:36 pm IST - Thrissur

People start returning home from relief camps

The Hindu Bureau

With the rain pausing a bit, Thrissur is limping back to normalcy. The floodwaters have receded from houses and people have started returning home from relief camps. The number of relief camps have been reduced from 135 to 116. Currently 6,453 people from 2,556 families are staying in the camps.

The body of a youth, who went missing in Kainur river, was found near Puthur on Saturday. Akhil, 22, had gone missing in the river three days ago. The body was recovered during a joint operation of Fire and Rescue Services, NDRF, police, and volunteers led by Revenue Minster K. Rajan.

National Cadet Corps (NCC) volunteers are organising a blood donation camp at Indian Medical Association, Thrissur, on August 5. People may donate blood to those injured in the Wayanad landslides at the camps, according to a press release.

