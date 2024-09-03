GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thrissur-Kuttipuram road work retendered

Published - September 03, 2024 08:41 pm IST - Thrissur

The Hindu Bureau

The Thrissur-Kuttipuram road project has been retendered after serious lapses in performance were found on the part of the previous contractor.

The Kerala State Transport Project (KSTP) has published the new tender, which involves work estimated at ₹166.89 crore. The new terms stipulate that the work must be completed within 270 days. Bidders have one month to submit their proposals, with the tender opening scheduled for October 4.

The Thrissur-Kuttipuram road upgrade is part of the Rebuild Kerala initiative. Following lack of sufficient progress on the project, Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas directed strict action against the previous contractor.

Consequently, KSTP officials terminated the contract due to the contractor’s default and prepared an estimate for the remaining work. After securing approval from the German Bank and Rebuild Kerala authorities, the project was re-tendered.

The new tender process is now moving forward according to the work schedule established at a meeting led by the Minister.

In the meantime, maintenance work on the road continues, with ₹89 lakh allocated for various stages of this work.

