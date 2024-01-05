GIFT a SubscriptionGift
GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thrissur, Kozhikode districts on top in technical school fest

January 05, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau
Kuchipudi competition being held at Government Technical High School, Chittur, in Palakkad on Friday, as part of the 44th State Technical School Art Festival.

Kuchipudi competition being held at Government Technical High School, Chittur, in Palakkad on Friday, as part of the 44th State Technical School Art Festival. | Photo Credit: MUSTAFAH KK

Thrissur and Kozhikode districts were leading with 149 points each on the second day of the All Kerala Technical High School Kalolsavam being held at Government Technical High School, Chittur, on Friday.

Malappuram was just behind with 147 points, and Palakkad was in the next place with 128 points.

Technical High School, Kodungallur, secured 143 points to remain on top of the schools. Technical High School, Kozhikode, was in the second position with 133 points and Technical High School, Kokkur, in the third position with 127 points. Technical High School, Shoranur, was in the fourth position with 122 points.

Bharatanatyam competition being held at Government Technical High School, Chittur, in Palakkad on Friday as part of the 44th State Technical School Art Festival.

Bharatanatyam competition being held at Government Technical High School, Chittur, in Palakkad on Friday as part of the 44th State Technical School Art Festival. | Photo Credit: MUSTAFAH KK

Curtain will fall on the three-day arts festival on Saturday evening.  Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the valedictory function at Government Technical School, Chittur.

A. Prabhakaran, MLA, will preside over the function. MLAs K.D. Prasenan, K. Santhakumari and Shafi Parambil, district panchayat president K. Binumol, Chittur block panchayat president M. Sujata, Chittur-Tattamangalam municipal chairperson K.L. Kavita, and several other civic body heads will attend the function.

