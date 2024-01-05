Thrissur, Kozhikode districts on top in technical school fest

January 05, 2024 11:55 pm | Updated 11:55 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Thrissur and Kozhikode districts were leading with 149 points each on the second day of the All Kerala Technical High School Kalolsavam being held at Government Technical High School, Chittur, on Friday.

Malappuram was just behind with 147 points, and Palakkad was in the next place with 128 points.

Technical High School, Kodungallur, secured 143 points to remain on top of the schools. Technical High School, Kozhikode, was in the second position with 133 points and Technical High School, Kokkur, in the third position with 127 points. Technical High School, Shoranur, was in the fourth position with 122 points.

Curtain will fall on the three-day arts festival on Saturday evening. Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes K. Radhakrishnan will inaugurate the valedictory function at Government Technical School, Chittur.

A. Prabhakaran, MLA, will preside over the function. MLAs K.D. Prasenan, K. Santhakumari and Shafi Parambil, district panchayat president K. Binumol, Chittur block panchayat president M. Sujata, Chittur-Tattamangalam municipal chairperson K.L. Kavita, and several other civic body heads will attend the function.