Thrissur intensifies vigil against delta virus

Thrissur

28 June 2021 22:43 IST

As delta plus variant of the corona virus has been identified in Kannadi of Palakkad district, the health department has intensified vigil in Thrissur district too.

Though no delta plus cases have been reported from Thrissur, many people with COVID infection used to get admitted in Thrissur hospitals.

All hospitals have been given direction to be vigilant.

Samples of suspected cases have been sent to the virology lab in Alappuzha.

Meanwhile, a district development committee, which convened a meeting on Monday, decided to prepare special guidelines to check the third wave of the COVID-19.

Three Ministers from the district. K. Radhakrishnan, K. Rajan, and R. Bindu participated in the meeting.

In all, 944 COVID-19 cases were reported in Thrissur district on Monday. As many as 1,108 people recovered. The test positivity rate was 8.64% on the day.