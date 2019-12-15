Thrissur in the grip of carnival fever

Carnival spirit gripped Thrissur, much before the Christmas this time, as the city is opened to a whole new experience of night shopping.

In the next 30 days the people in Thrissur will roam the city and shop till midnight.

Decorated

The entire city is lit up and decorated as part of the ‘Happy Days: Night Shopping Festival’. Night life is vibrant with many cultural programmes. Most of the shops have set up extension counters in front of their shops to attract buyers.

Even amidst the busy preparations for the examinations, families along with children were seen happily walking through the city roads.

Festival inaugurated

While speaking after inaugurating the night shopping festival on Sunday, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that the festival would rejuvenate the trading sector in particular and the State’s economy in general. It would be boon to the small traders, he said.

The festival has been organised by the Thrissur Corporation with the traders in Thrissur.

At a time when huge corporates control the market, such traders’ festivals would be a shot in the arm for the local economy, the Chief Minister said.

He asked the organisers to make the festival women, children and differently abled-friendly. Green protocol should be followed, he said.

“We need to exploit more places like Guruvayur, which are suitable for night life,” he said. Mayor Ajitha Vijayan presided over.

Ministers V.S Sunil Kumar, A.C. Moideen and C. Ravindranath were present.

Chief whip K. Rajan, Cochin Devaswom Board President A.B, Mohanan, District Panchayat President Mary Thomas were also present.