Thrissur has 2,084 TB patients

District has least number of patients in state

Even as the county is targeting to eliminate tuberculosis (TB) by 2025, Thrissur district recorded 2,084 patients in 2021. However, this is the lowest number of cases recorded in Kerala compared to other districts, according to the district health officials. March 24 is observed as World TB Day.

There has been a marked decrease in the number of cases over the period. The number of cases recorded in 2015 was 3,206.

According to district medical officer N.K. Kuttappan, the number of patients were brought down by the intervention of the district TB wing. The authorities could also trace people who were reluctant to take treatment.

The district has a Latent TB infection Management System to find out TB patients. Free treatment for TB has been given in 132 hospitals in the district.

In all, 177 people died of TB in Thrissur district last year. The number of deaths in 2020 was 193. The deaths were reported mostly in people above the age of 60.

Tuberculosis infection was found in many infected with COVID, according to health sources. People with diseases such as diabetes, liver diseases and renal failure are at a higher risk of tuberculosis as they have low immunity, they said