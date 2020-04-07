Kerala

Thrissur Govt. MCH to become special hospital

For treating COVID-19 cases

The Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, has been getting ready to become a specialised centre for COVID-19 cases. Arrangements have been made to face the challenge in case of community spread. The district is on the list of hotspots in the country.

The authorities have made a comprehensive plan to treat COVID-19 patients and people under observation. In the first phase, an exclusive block of a four-storey building has been readied for COVID-19 treatment, said Government Medical College Principal M.A. Andrews.

“It has 40 isolation wards, 36 ICUs, and 26 ventilators. Another four-storeyed building, with the same facilities, will be kept ready if needed. One ward has been specially set up with 36 cubicles for COVID-19 patients. The cubicles will ensure social distancing,” he said.

There will be changes in the existing outpatient wing at the Government Medical College Hospital. Separate entrances and passages have been set up for patients and doctors. Special rooms have been arranged for changing clothes and safety equipment.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 8, 2020 12:39:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/thrissur-govt-mch-to-become-special-hospital/article31284082.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY