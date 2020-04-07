Thrissur Govt. MCH to become special hospital

The Government Medical College Hospital, Thrissur, has been getting ready to become a specialised centre for COVID-19 cases. Arrangements have been made to face the challenge in case of community spread. The district is on the list of hotspots in the country.

The authorities have made a comprehensive plan to treat COVID-19 patients and people under observation. In the first phase, an exclusive block of a four-storey building has been readied for COVID-19 treatment, said Government Medical College Principal M.A. Andrews.

“It has 40 isolation wards, 36 ICUs, and 26 ventilators. Another four-storeyed building, with the same facilities, will be kept ready if needed. One ward has been specially set up with 36 cubicles for COVID-19 patients. The cubicles will ensure social distancing,” he said.

There will be changes in the existing outpatient wing at the Government Medical College Hospital. Separate entrances and passages have been set up for patients and doctors. Special rooms have been arranged for changing clothes and safety equipment.