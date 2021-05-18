Thrissur gets three Ministers for second consecutive term

K. Radhakrishnan, R. Bindu, and K. Rajan in new Cabinet

For the second consecutive term, Thrissur district has got three Ministers.

Former Speaker and CPI(M) Central Committee member K. Radhakrishnan; Thrissur Corporation’s former Mayor and Mahila Association leader R. Bindu; and CPI State executive member and incumbent Chief Whip K. Rajan are the three ministers from the district in the second Pinarayi Vijayan government.

In the 2016 government, the district had the chief whip position in addition to three ministers – Prof. C. Raveendranth (Education), V.S. Sunil Kumar (Agriculture) and A.C. Moideen (Local Self Government). Mr. Moideen also handled Co-operation and Industry for some time.

Simplicity and experience are the key qualities of K. Radhakrishnan, who was also Speaker from 2006 to 2011. Ollur, which never elected a MLA twice consecutively, rewrote history by standing firm with K. Rajan for the second time.

R. Bindu, who was the first woman Mayor of the Thrissur Corporation, is the first woman minister from the district.

She was the Principal of the Sree Kerala Varma College. This time, six of alumni from the Kerala Varma College were in the election fray.