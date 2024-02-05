ADVERTISEMENT

Thrissur gets a slew of allotments in Kerala Budget 2024-25

February 05, 2024 07:02 pm | Updated 07:02 pm IST - Thrissur

₹10 crore for Sakthan Thampuran bus stand development; ₹6 crore for Puthur zoological park; ₹75 crore for  Kerala Agricultural University

The Hindu Bureau

The State Budget has earmarked a slew of allotments for Thrissur district.

The Budget has allotted ₹10 crore for the development of Sakthan Thampuran bus stand. While an amount of ₹75 crore has been earmarked for Kerala Agricultural University, Thrissur Zoological Park coming up in Puthur will get ₹6 crore.

The Kerala University of Health Sciences has been allotted ₹11.5 crore while Kalamandalam has been given ₹19 crore. An amount of ₹57 crore has been earmarked for Kerala Veterinary and Animal Science University.

Allotment of ₹136.98 crore in coastal development will also benefit the district.

The ₹6 crore allotment for mental health centres will benefit the mental health centre at West Fort. Thrissur will also get the benefit of the allotment for lower courts and POCSO courts.

The ₹134.42 crore package for the cooperative sector will also be advantageous for Thrissur.

Fund has also been allotted for Munambam-Kodungallur small port.

An amount of ₹3.20 crore has been allotted for the functioning of Kerala Sahitya Akademi while an amount of ₹7.50 crore has been earmarked for Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi. Another ₹5.50 crore has been allotted for Lalithakala Akademi.

The government has allotted ₹2 crore for the functions of Jawahar Bal bhavans. Fund has also been allotted for developing the Oncology department in Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital.

