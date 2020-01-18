Thrissur gears up to become first digital district

Thrissur will soon become the first district in the State that adopts digital platform for all economic transactions.

The Reserve Bank of India has directed to choose one district in each State to facilitate total digital transactions as part of the Digital India programme of the Union government.

To be replicated

All economic transactions in the district will be shifted to the digital platform within eight months. The programme will be extended to other districts in the future.

The objective is to discourage the use of paper currency. Thrissur will become total digital currency district by September 30, according to District Collector S. Shanawas.

Many benefits

All transactions in government institutions will become digital. Welfare pensions and other assistance given by government departments will also become digital. The public can start zero-balance accounts in banks.

A committee led by the District Collector and manager of the district lead bank will monitor the developments. Canara Bank has the responsibility to implement the programme.

An initial survey will be held to find how many people are currently making digital transactions. Separate surveys will be held for individuals and business establishments.

The survey will be completed in two months. Training for volunteers has already stared.

Awareness programmes will held for the public. Economic literacy counsellors have been functioning in various blocks in the district. They will conduct classes for the public with the support of digital departments of banks. Awareness programmes will be held at colleges and schools too.

Card-swiping machines will be set up at government and private institutions. The digitalisation programme will be implemented first at the Collectorate itself.

As part of it, transactions at the canteen on its premises will be shifted to digital platform.