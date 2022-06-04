Thrissur for second round of cleanliness drive in schools

Move is in the wake of an incident in which a schoolstudent suffered a snakebite

Schools in the district will go for a second phase of cleanliness drive on Sunday in the wake of the incident in which a 10-year-old student suffered snakebite at Government Lower Primary School, Anapparambu, Wadakkanchery, recently.

District Collector Haritha V. Kumar, who visited the Anapparambu School, asked the school authorities to utilise the one acre of unused compound of the school.

Students along with their parents can set up a vegetable garden in the unused area. A playground can be arranged with the support of Wadakkanchery municipality, the Collector said.

The school authorities were asked to clean the entire compound before opening the school. She asked the authorities to remove the wooden boards and iron roads and other remaining construction materials dumped on the compound.

The Collector asked entire schools in the district to conduct a second drive of cleaning on the Environmental day on Sunday.

She also wanted garbage and unused vehicles be shifted from the school compounds. School authorities were asked to ensure that there was no water stagnation near the school. School toilets should be kept clean, the Collector said.

Earlier, the State Child Rights Commission chairman visited the school. The school authorities should be more careful in the safety and security of the children, he said. He also visited the student, who suffered a snakebite, at Thrissur Medical College hospital.