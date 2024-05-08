Thrissur district records 99.68% pass in SSLC 

The Thrissur district recorded a pass percentage of 99.68 % in the SSLC examination. Of the 35,561 students who appeared for the examination, 35,448 qualified for higher studies.

This include 17,945 boys and 17,503 girls. As many as 6,099 students, including 2,013 boys and 4,086 girls, won A Plus in all subjects.

The Irinjalakuda education district recorded a pass percentage of 99.93. Of the 10,719 students who wrote examination In the Irinjalakuda education district, 10,712 passed the examination. As many as 2,284 students, including 788 boys and 1,496 girls, won full A plus.

The Chavakkad education district registered 99.49% pass. Of the 14,974 students who wrote the examination in the Chavakkad education district, 14,897 passed. As many as 1,926 students, including 617 boys and 1,309 girls, won full A plus.

The Thrissur Education district recorded 99.71% pass. Of the 9,868 students who wrote the examination In the Thrissur education district, 9,839 passed. As many as 1,889 students, including 608 boys and 1,281 girls, got full A plus.

The Kerala Kalamandalam Arts Higher Secondary school recorded a pass percentage of 98.33. Of the 60 students who wrote the examination, 59 passed. One student won A Plus in all subjects.

