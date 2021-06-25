Thrissur District Collector reviews Kuthiran tunnel work

THRISSUR

25 June 2021 22:48 IST

District Collector S. Shanavas on Friday reviewed the progress of work on the twin tunnels at Kuthiran. Work to facilitate the opening of one of the tunnels was progressing, he said.

Work on strengthening the tunnel wall, where there was a landslip during the floods, is going on. Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, who had visited the site recently, had asked authorities to complete work on one tunnel urgently.

