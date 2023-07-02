Thrissur district administration intensifies preventive measures against epidemics 

July 02, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST - Thrissur

With fever cases on a steady rise in the district, the Thrissur district administration has strengthened the preventive measures against epidemics.

Ward-level Jagratha Samitis will create awareness against epidemics and will review the situation. Review meetings will be held by all MLAs in their respective constituencies. Local bodies will implement projects to control epidemics.

Water-borne and vector-borne diseases have been on the rise in the district since the onset of monsoon. Following this, the district administration convened a meeting of various departments on Saturday. The Suchitwa Mission will intensity waste management activities. The Education department has been directed to ask schools to encourage use of masks as epidemics can be controlled to an extent with this, the meeting noted.

Dry day observance

‘Dry day’ will be observed in schools on Fridays. The message to observe ‘dry day’ should be taken to houses through students.

The Food Safety department has been directed to check the quality of drinking water and food served at eateries. The Kerala Water Authority has also been directed to ensure the quality of drinking water. Departments concerned have been directed to ensure that no mosquito-breeding conditions prevail at construction sites and farms. Special attention should be given to avoid spread of epidemics through domestic animals, the Animal Husbandry department was told.

Domestic animals should be vaccinated and local bodies should promote sterilisation of stray dogs.

Safe working environment should be ensured for Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) workers. They should be asked to employ preventive measures and use safe footwear.

The Labour department should conduct regular inspections at the camps of migrant labourers. Medical camps and screening camps should be organised.

Awareness programmes against epidemics should be organised at railway stations. The quality of food and beverages served at railway stations should be ensured.

