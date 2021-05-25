Thrissur dentist’s life saving device wins patent

Dr. Dhanya. R.S. who won a patent for her technology to reduce impact of collisions during accidents.

Innovative technology to reduce impact of collision during accidents by absorbing the intense energy generated

A dentist’s innovative technology to reduce the impact of collisions during accidents has been accorded a patent by the Government of India.

R.S. Dhanya, a teaching Faculty in Public Health Dentistry at PSM Dental College, Akkikavu, Thrissur, has developed a device to reduce the severity of the impact of accidents by absorbing the intense energy generated by the collision, in several stages within seconds. Thus it can reduce injuries and save valuable lives.

“Collision during vehicle accidents creates impact energy depending on the nature of accidents. The ‘recoil effect’ or bouncing back effect occurs when the absorbed energy tries to be released immediately. The system also has technology to prevent this,” explains Dr.Dhanya, who holds an MDS degree in Public Health Dentistry.

Technically it is a mechanical system, so it is more reliable and relatively inexpensive. The device can be installed on the front, rear and sides of light, medium and heavy vehicles, she adds.

In addition to vehicles, the above technology based device can be used in crash guards, pillars of bridges, railway lines, culverts of bridges, road medians, handrails, ships, harbours, boats, boat-jetties, sea-ports and most of the areas where there is probability for occurrence of collision.

The ever-increasing number of accidents and the lives lost on the roads prompted Dr. Dhanya to develop such a technology. The Government of India approved the patent for her life saving technology.

Dr. Dhanya has applied for patent in the United States and the United Kingdom after receiving a favourable International Search Report on the application submitted to the World Intellectual Property Organization. Following the receipt of the Indian Patent, the Post Grant Publication was published in the Indian Patent Journal on May 21, 2021.

Dr: Dhanya, daughter of Dr. Ramachandran Kalarikkal and Dr. Surya Ramachandran lives in Chavakkad, Thrissur.