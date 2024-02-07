Thrissur Corporation Budget focusses on development, revenue generation 

February 07, 2024 10:26 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - Thrissur

The Thrissur city Corporation’s Budget presented on Wednesday focussed on various development projects and plans to improve income of the civic body.

The Budget presented by Deputy Mayor M.L. Rosy suggested that by providing space for advertisements at renovated bus stands, the city Corporation can make a revenue of ₹15 lakh a month. Slots for advertisements can be provided at foot overbridge at North bus stand and skywalk at Sakthan Nagar. LED walls can be installed at the Vanchikkulam tourism destination and other buildings owned by the Corporation, the Budget noted.

The Budget has earmarked ₹50 lakh for the preliminary works under the Master Plan. Multi-level parking facility will be set up at 10 places in the city at a cost of ₹8 crore.

A statue of former Chief Minister C. Achutha Menon will be installed near EMS Square and ₹1 crore has been earmarked for it.

Synthetic track

An amount of ₹8 crore has been earmarked for a shopping complex at Kolothupadam and ₹2 crore for renovating the footpath on Swaraj Round. For renovating the synthetic track of the Corporation stadium, ₹10 crore has been set apart.

For Sakthan Nagar renovation, the Budget has allocated ₹5 crore. An amount of ₹2 crore has been earmarked for setting up a shelter for street dogs. The Corporation will form a labour bank for unemployed youth. It will also organise job fairs.

