Thrissur Corpn. Budget lays stress on IT

March 09, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - Thrissur

The Budget has earmarked ₹150 crore for ensuring drinking water in the city

The Hindu Bureau

The Thrissur Corporation Budget for 2023-24 aims at developing IT infrastructure in the city. Deputy Mayor Rajasree Gopan presented the Budget on Thursday with the declaration that the civic body would start 50 start-ups in the coming year. An IT industry complex would come up at Ramavarmapuram. Projects mentioned in the last Budget were mostly continued with.

While ₹50 crore was earmarked for the production sector, the welfare of women and children received ₹10 crore. There will be reservation of 50% for women in IT complexes and start-ups. An amount of ₹25 lakh was earmarked for the development of transgender community. Hotels would be started for providing them jobs.

The Budget earmarked ₹150 crore for ensuring drinking water in the city and ₹10 crore for LIFE Mission project. MG Road development received ₹10 crore. The Deputy Mayor said a private management team would handle waste management in the city. Waste from houses and institutions would be collected and segregated. A fund of ₹50 lakh had been allotted for that.

Waste management

While a fund of ₹5 crore was earmarked for waste management in Sakthan Nagar, the animal crematorium, a first of its kind in the State, was allotted ₹1 crore. The animal crematorium will be set up in Kuriachira.

Septic sewege plants would be installed at Koorkkanchery, Ayyanthole, Ollur, Ollukkara, Kolothumpadam and Kottappuram. An amount of ₹2 crore was allotted for renovating comfort stations in the city limits. All-round multi-tasking sewer utility vehicles will be procured at ₹1 crore for cleaning manholes and sewage canals.

Road development, anganwadi modernisation, hunger-free city, Corporation museum and rehabilitation of street vendors are some of the schemes given importance in the Budget.

