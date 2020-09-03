Thrissur college to set up first IIIC in South India

Tata Group and Jyothi Engineering College, Cheruthuruthy, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to set up an Integrated Industrial and Incubation Centre (IIIC) at the college.
IIIC is a joint venture between Tata Group and various educational institutions to offer technological training to students. It is Tata’s sixth IIIC in the country and the first in South India.
Around 90% of the cost of the ₹30-crore project (excluding the building) will be borne by Tata Group. The rest will be borne by Jyothi Engineering College.
“Jyothi Engineering College has been selected for the project considering its performance,” said Tata Technologies president Anand Bhade. “It is a gift for Thrissur and Jyothi,” said Archbishop Mar Andrews Thazhath of the Thrissur Archdiocese which runs the college.
The project aims at developing a start-up ecosystem to strengthen the Make-in-India programme. The venture will introduce state-of-the-art knowledge and skills for students. It will enhance job opportunities. Students will also get internship opportunities in Tata Group of companies. The project will be functional by 2021.
