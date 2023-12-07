Thrissur Collector orders to attach Highrich properties 

December 07, 2023 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Thrissur

Thrissur Collector on Thursday ordered the attachment of properties of Highrich Online Shoppe Private Limited, based in Arattupuzha, and its owners.

The action was taken on allegation of cheating investors by not repaying deposits which were collected by offering high returns.

Earlier, the State GST intelligence wing had arrested the director of the company for alleged tax evasion. The arrest followed a raid by the GST intelligence at the Highrich office in Arattupuzha. Highrich is an online marketing company.

