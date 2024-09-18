Thrissur city turns into a sea of stripes and spots

In the golden sunlight, the bright colours of the ‘tigers’ burst forth like shards of precious gemstones. Instead of the usual scorching sun, this time it was the gentle rays of the setting sun that beckoned the tigers out of their dens. They were in many colours and sizes. The flowing Pulipuzha (tiger river), having meandered in a relaxed manner, surged through Thrissur’s Swaraj Round on Wednesday.

Along the banks of the Pulipuzha, thousands gathered, their excitement palpable as the tiger groups arrived, cascading like small streams, eventually transforming into a grand ocean of tigers around the Thakkinkadu maidan.

Although the celebrations of Pulikkali were toned down in light of the Wayanad landslides disaster, the fervour remained undiminished, with the crowd’s cheers echoing throughout. Considered as Thrissur’s own street festival, Pulikkali brought down the curtains on the Onam celebrations here.

Over 350 tigers from seven regions, each accompanied with a striking tableau, paraded through Swaraj Round. The spectators, lined along the route, erupted in applause and cheers, encouraging the performers. From a four-year-old tiger to seasoned veterans, all participated with unyielding enthusiasm, embodying the spirit of the performance.

In sync with the rhythmic beats of the Pulikottu, each tiger swayed and danced, drawing the crowd’s admiration with their graceful movements. The variety was astounding, with spotted tigers, vibrant fluorescent tigers, and those adorned in unique colours, alongside female and cub tigers, all showcasing the distinctiveness of Thrissur’s Pulikkali.

As the tigers pirouetted and twisted, they vividly displayed the beauty of the Pulikkali tradition. The sight of long-tailed and sharp clawed tigers added to the allure of the event.

The tableau showcased by Shankarankulangara Desham captured the Wayanad tragedy. It also featured a majestic elephant, a guardian sheltering women and children beneath its protective shade. Static displays also featured Lord Siva, Lord Tirupati, and caves, rocks, and the faces of forest dwellers, all captivating the audience.

Initially, there was a decision to forgo the Pulikkali celebrations in light of the Wayanad tragedy. However, following requests from various groups, permission was granted to proceed with the event.

Ministers K. Rajan, R. Bindu and G.R. Anil; Mayor M.K. Varghese, MLA P. Balachandran, and many socio-cultural leaders were present to witness the spectacle.